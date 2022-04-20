STM Gets Machines For Bronchoscopy & PFT

Haldwani: This is definitely good news for people of Kumaun suffering from TB and other respiratory diseases. Machines worth Rs. 15 crores for Bronchoscopy & PFT are being installed in the Susheela Tiwari memorial hospital. Dr Sanjay Singh, the specialist at the TB and Respiratory Department said, that now there would be much better treatment of TB and respiratory diseases here. With these machines it would now be possible to examine lungs for blood & cancer.

Bronchoscopy is a medical procedure, by which it is possible to diagnose diseases of the lungs. In this procedure the bronchoscope tube is inserted inside lungs via the nose or mouth. A light and very small camera is attached to the bronchoscope, by which it is possible to examine the lungs on a computer monitor. This machine can detect any obstruction in the lungs, infection and tumors.

According to Dr Singh, Doctor, two machines that had been demanded, have come. The machines have not been moved inside the department as yet because the place where the machines are to installed is being renovated.