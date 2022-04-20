Still room for DU hopefuls, varsity to come up with more lists

New Delhi: Delhi University aspirants have reasons to cheer as the authorities have decided to come up with more cut-off lists for admission to its undergraduate programmes. While announcing its admission schedule, the varsity had maintained that it will come up with a maximum of seven cut-off lists, according to which the admission process had closed on July 27. However, due to a considerable number of seats lying vacant in majority of the colleges, DU has now announced that it will come up with three more cut-off lists to accommodate more students in its colleges. "In continuation of the previous notification and as per data provided by the colleges, few seats for different categories are still vacant in some of the colleges. Therefore, it has been decided that the colleges shall fill these vacant seats," Deputy Registrar (Academics), Rohan Rai said in a statement. The university has announced schedule for its eighth, ninth and tenth cut-off lists, according to which admissions will close on August 12. "The colleges have been asked to send data of vacant seats course-wise and category wise along with cut-offs. We have also sent instructions to colleges on details to be uploaded, which include OMR numbers, Class XII aggregate in best-of-four subjects, courses in which candidates are enrolled and categories," Rai added. While the steep cut-offs for UG courses in DU has caused widespread dismay amongst students, the soaring of the eligibility bar for some of them to beyond the perfect 100 per cent mark has been termed "absurd" and "unbelievable". With such high cut-offs and marginal drops in further lists, there have been less takers for admissions resulting in vacancy of seats. Usually, the admissions close in DU colleges by fourth list every year and a further list is announced to accommodate students on seats vacated due to withdrawals. PTI