Sticking to old ways reason for Pakistan's slump, says PCB chief

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan has insisted that the main reason for team's slump is that they are stuck to old playing ways and have not moved on with the game. Khan said that the main factor for the team's slump was that the modern game has moved on and they are stuck in a time warp of the 1980s and 90s playing way, the Dawn reported. He further said that the board is not introducing enough young players with fresh legs, adding that they need to take chances with young players in order to improve and make a move ahead. He insisted that the board has recalled Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Sami and wanted players like Sohail Tanvir, Nasir Jamshed and Taufeeq Umar because these are the players that are known to people. He said that the selectors would have gone further back if they had their way but he stood in as a barrier. The 1992 World Cup winners were ninth in the ODI rankings after win over Zimbabwe in May but the 3-2 win in Sri Lanka moved them ahead of the West Indies and closer to Champions Trophy qualification. ANI