STF Seizes Car Used By Kamlesh Tiwari's Killer

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) is closing in on the killers of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

The Special Task Force (STF) which is working in close coordination with other agencies has seized the Innova car that the assailants had booked for travel from Palia in Lakhimpur to Shahjahanpur.

The driver of the car has been detained for interrogation. According to sources, the driver has revealed that the car was booked by a relative of the owner from Gujarat for Rs 5,000.

It is believed that the two assailants travelled in this car from Lakhimpur to Shahjahanpur where they were seen walking towards the bus stand early on Monday in a CCTV camera.

The SIT, on Monday, raided several hotels, lodges and madasaras in search of the two but could not find them.

Searches are also being carried out in adjoining districts and all entry and exit points have been alerted.

Apart from announcing a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh each on the men, police has also issued their sketches. "It is believed that the assailants may try to go to Nepal and we are taking all steps to prevent them from moving out. They may be still hiding in Shahjahanpur," said a STF official.

A team of UP Police has also interrogated 28-year-old Feroz, a resident of Sherpur village in neighbouring Pilibhit district. Feroz, allegedly has links with Rashid, one of the four accused in the Tiwari murder case.

Tiwari was killed on October 18 in Lucknow. The attackers, wearing saffron clothes, walked into Tiwari''s office in Khurshid Bagh area on the pretext of handing over a box of sweets. Once in, the assailants opened the box, took out the firearm and sprayed Tiwari with bullets and fled.

Tiwari was taken to a trauma centre but could not be saved. Kamlesh Tiwari, a former Hindu Mahasabha leader, had formed the Hindu Samaj Party in January 2017. He had earlier served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha. --IANS