STF arrests last accused in Bikru massacre

Kanpur: Ramu Bajpai, the last absconding aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) and district police in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur on Monday.

Bajpai was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and was on the run since July 3 when eight policemen were killed in the Bikru village by Dubey and his men.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava said, "Bajpai is the last accused of the Bikru ambush. He was wanted under sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 307, 394, 120 b, 7 CLA Act and 3/25 Arms Act with regard to Bikru shootout."

He said, "The police have recovered a .315 bore rifle and cartridges from Ramu's possession. He was arrested from the Baba Quan area in Chaubeypur."

More than 26 accused in the Bikru shootout have been arrested and sent to jail while six criminals, including Vikas Dubey, were gunned down in separate encounters with the STF.

Seven accused have surrendered before a special court.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Preetinder Singh told reporters that Ramu Bajpai is a cousin of Shyamu Bajpai, who had been injured and arrested following a police encounter a few days ago.

"Ramu was a close aide of the slain gangster Vikas, and has confessed to killing policemen by spraying bullets on them from the rooftop of a house on July 3 in the Bikru village," he said.

Eight policemen, including circle officer Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they had gone there to arrest Vikas Dubey.

Dubey was allegedly killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot.

Earlier, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate encounters with the police. —IANS