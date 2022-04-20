STF and Patna police arrest gangster before his second marriage

Patna: A notorious gangster of Patna was arrested in a joint operation by the STF and the local police just before his second marriage .

Ravi Gope had secretly organised his marriage on Sunday evening in a banquet Hall in Athmalgola, an outskirts locality of Patna.

Uttam Kumar, the SHO of Athmalgola, told IANS that the raid was conducted between 8.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday by the STF and the local police who arrested him along with two of his associates.

"The STF had a tip-off about Gope's whereabouts. It was a surprise raid," Kumar said.

The entire operation was carried out in such a manner that no one even understood what was happening. The families of the groom and bride realised what had happened only after they were taken away from the banquet hall.

Gope is a resident of Ramji Chak under Digha police station in Patna. He had killed a person in Danapur area. Since than, he was an absconder.

The bride belongs to Patna's Patliputra locality and her family knew about Gope's criminal back ground.

—IANS