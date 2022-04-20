Steve Kazee And Jenna Dewan Announce Engagement On Instagram

Washington D.C: American actors Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee set social media abuzz by announcing that they are now engaged.

The lovebirds took to Instagram on Tuesday (local time) and posted their pictures where they can be seen displaying affection towards each other.

The heartwarming picture appeared on the Instagram pages of both the actors.

The one on Steve Kazee's page came with the caption which said: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

Meanwhile, the same picture on Dewan's Instagram profile was captioned: "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart."

According to E! News, the couple had already been planning for a future together so this announcement doesn't come as a big surprise.

Less than a month ago, Jenna and Steve broke the news of the first child they are expecting, E! reported further. (ANI)