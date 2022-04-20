Steps Taken By The Govt For Spreading Awareness About Generic Medicines

As on 12.12.2021, about 8,578 PradhanMantriBhartiyaJanaushadhiKendras (PMBJKs) are functional under the PradhanMantriBhartiyaJanaushadhiPariyojana (PMBJP) covering all districts of the country. State/Union Territory-wise list of PMBJKs is enclosed as Annexure.In order to make Janaushadhi medicines more accessible, Information Technology (IT) enabled End-to-End supply chain system with Point-of-Sale (PoS) application for value added services has been implemented under the scheme. The medicines to individual Kendras are supplied through threewarehouses atGurugram, Chennai and Guwahati and 39 distributors appointed across the country.Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency for the scheme spreads awareness about generic medicines through various types of advertisements such as TV, FM Radio, Auto wrapping, Cinema, Bus Brandings, State Transport Bus Stands, Digital Screen Advertisement at Railway Stations, etc. In addition, PMBI also educates the public regularly about usages of Jan Aushadhi generic medicines through various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, etc. The Bureau also organizes seminars and workshops to spread awareness about the scheme. Further, to propagate achievements of the scheme and create awareness about its benefits Jan AushadhiDiwasis celebrated every year on 7th March.