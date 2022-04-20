Stephen Constantine announces 28 probables for India's match against Iran

New Delhi: Indian men's national football coach Stephen Constantine on Thursday, announced the list of 28 probables for India�s forthcoming match against Iran in the Russia 2018 World Cup Preliminary Joint Qualifiers. The match is slated to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 8. Iran is ranked 38th in the FIFA rankings and will start the match as outright favourites. India have lost both their qualifying matches so far against Oman and Guam respectively. The 28 players would be assembling for a preparatory Camp in Pune on August 23. The AIFF announced that India will be playing an international friendly against Nepal on August 31. The match against Nepal will be played at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.