Stephanie Vogt To Star In Netflix Spy Drama Series 'Gloria'

Los Angeles: Actor Stephanie Vogt is set to play a pivotal role in streaming platform Netflix's upcoming spy drama "Gloria". According to Deadline, Tiago Guedes is directing the historical thriller series penned by Pedro Lopes. The story is set in 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, in the small village of Gloria do Ribatej where an American broadcasting centre, RARET, that broadcasts Western propaganda to the Eastern Bloc, is located. The cast also features Portuguese and international actors, including Miguel Nunes, Carolina Amaral, Victoria Guerra, Afonso Pimentel, Adriano Luz, Joana Ribeiro, Marcelo Urgeghe, Sandra Faleiro, Carloto Cotta, Maria Joao Pinho, Ines Castel-Branco , Rafael Morais and Leonor Silveira. SPi productions and Radio e Televisao de Portugal (RTP) are producing the project.

—PTI