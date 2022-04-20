Staying together in tough times is key to MI's success: Sachin

Kolkata: An elated Mumbai Indians' mentor Sachin Tendulkar said that staying together in adverse situation has been key ingredient to their franchise's success in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament. "It was great fun to be in company of each other. We stepped together, worked hard, executed our plans. It was also on how we stayed together during tough times," the legend told former Australian opener Matthew Hayden during a snap interview. "It was excellent start given by Lendl (Simmons) and Rohit," said Tendulkar. To a fun query if he contemplated making a comeback in IPL, Tendulkar said an emphatic "No" but also dropped a hint that his and Shane Warne's brainchild Legends T20 matches in the US is taking shape. "There are a few thoughts here and there and one might see us playing a few matches," Tendulkar said. He took the opportunity to thank his millions of fans across the globe. "How much I thank them is not enough as I feel blessed to get so much of love for 24 years," said Tendulkar. PTI