Staying fit & building immunity of utmost importance: Rijiju

New Delhi: Procam International, on Thursday announced Sunfeast India Run As One, a digitally supported active participatory event, to encourage purposeful fundraising from within India and across the world.

The initiative is aimed at providing support to vulnerable sections of society who have been distressed and have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic. Registrations begin on August 1 and the movement will commence on August 15.

"Being the 74th year of Independence Day, Sunfeast India Run As One has set itself a lofty goal to cover the total distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari 74 times. The intent is to demonstrate the power we all have within us to make an impact and help support livelihoods #LivelihoodsMatter," said the company in its statement.

Speaking of Fit India's association with Sunfeast India Run as One, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said: "At a time like this, staying fit and building immunity is of utmost importance for everyone. The Fit India Movement envisioned by our Honourable Prime Minister and launched in August 2019, has contributed greatly in creating awareness among the masses to take up fitness as a way of life, especially during the pandemic.

"I am very happy to see a massive movement taking place in the form of the FIT INDIA FREEDOM RUN AND Sunfeast India Run as One our partners for the same. We need to come together as a nation to address the challenges of the ongoing pandemic and there is no better way than citizens for finding a platform to actively participate, work towards their fitness and commit to the cause of supporting the rehabilitation of those affected. I applaud this initiative which stands true to the values and vision of Fit India."

--IANS