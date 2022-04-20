Stay physically active during lockdown: Govt

New Delhi: The Union government on Sunday issued an advisory for people to keep themselves physically and mentally active amid the nationwide lockdown.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare asked people to attend online classes, read books, watch movies, mediate, dance, or listen to music to keep themselves entertained during the challenging times.

The directions have been issued in the backdrop of a 21-day lockdown imposed in the country to control the spread of coronavirus. Gyms and parks were closed pursuant to the shutdown, forcing people to stay at home.

--IANS