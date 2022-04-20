Stay Ordered On CBI Probe Into Appointment Of 68,500 Assistant Teachers In UP

Lucknow: Allahabad High Court has stayed the order of a single Judge bench of November 1, directing a CBI probe into the recruitment by the Uttar Pradesh government of 68,500 Assistant Teachers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Manish Mathur passed the directive on a special leave petition moved by the state government against the order.

The court fixed December 21 for pronouncing its judgement on the special appeal. Advocate general Raghavendra Singh appeared on behalf of the Yogi Adityanath government while other respondents counsels also argued. After a detailed two-hour hearing, the division bench stayed the single judge order. Justice Irshad of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad Court had ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged irregularities in selection of 68,500 Assistant Teachers in 2018 for the government run primary schools in the state. In a separate order, Justice Irshad had also set aside recruitment of 12,460 Assistant Teachers made by the previous Samajwadi Party government in UP in December, two years ago.

'The Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shall make investigation in regard to the entire process of selection initiated for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Primary Schools against 68,500 posts, which is known as Assistant Teacher,' Justice Irshad had ruled.

'Recruitment Examination, 2018, initiated in pursuance to an advertisement dated 23.1.2018, taking into consideration the observation made in the order and the material taken notice by this Court and submit a report of the progress of the investigation in the matter to this Court on the date fixed,' the judge said in his written order. 'It is further directed that against the Officers who are found involved in corrupt practices, if any, necessary action in accordance with law be taken by the competent authority.' Justice Irshad had directed that the Officers who were the part of the selection proceeding shall cooperate in the inquiry and place the necessary documents required by the Central Bureau of Investigation. UNI