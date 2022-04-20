Statues of Buddha, Ambedkar desecrated in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri: Desecrated statutes of Lord Buddha and Dr B.R. Ambedkar were found in a park in Lakhimpur Kheri district after which tension prevailed in the area.

According to Indrani Devi, the caretaker of the park where the statues were installed, the hooligans who damaged the statues also thrashed her when she tried to stop them.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Hyderabad police circle.

Locals informed the police and administrative officials about the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

Police suspect that the incident could be related to the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and have registered an FIR under relevant sections.

Hyderabad police station SHO Suneet Kumar told reporters, "The caretaker was thrashed by two hooligans who caused minor damages to the statues. We have registered an FIR under sections 295 (damage or defilement of a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of a class of person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The caretaker sustained minor injuries and was sent for a medical examination. The accused will be arrested soon."

He said that additional forces had been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. —IANS