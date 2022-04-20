States need to better plan their vax drives: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Hitting out at opposition leaders for making comments on the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Thursday, said that states need to better plan their vaccination drives.





In a series of tweets, Vardhan said, "I'm seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding the largest vaccination drive. Stating facts so people can judge intentions of these leaders. After GoI (Government of India) provided 75 per cent of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up and 11.50 crore doses were given in June."





Vardhan stated that states have already been informed in advance about vaccine supplies in July. In another tweet, the Union Health Minister said, "States have already been informed in advance about Covid-19 vaccine supplies for July. This info was shared with States 15 days prior, along with details about day wise supply of a total of 12 crore doses, which will be made available in July. Private hospital supply will be over and above this."





He advised states to better plan their vaccination drive. "If there are issues in states, it shows that they need to better plan their vaccination drives. Intra-state planning and logistics are the responsibility of the states. I request these leaders to desist from their shameless urge to play politics even in the midst of a pandemic," he said.





Slamming opposition leaders, Vardhan said, "If these leaders are aware of these facts and are still giving such statements, I consider it most unfortunate. If they don't know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic."





--IANS



