State Universities Should Have Hoardings Displaying Rights And Duties Mentioned In Constitution

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Saturday that the hoardings displaying Preamble, Rights and Duties mentioned in the Constitution should be put up in all state universities to make students aware about their rights as well as duties towards the nation since the time of their studies.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed regional center of Rajshri Tandon Open University (Prayagraj) here, the UP Governor said that the hoarding of the 'Preamble of the Constitution' in the regional office shows how much the people here are attached to the respect of the nation.

She said that a hoarding related to the Rights and Duties mentioned in the Constitution should also be put up here.

Ms Patel expressed concern over low enrollment percentage in higher education after the 12th standard.

Calling for the increase in the enrollment percentage of students in the state universities, she said that the current percentage of enrollment in higher studies stands at 25.9 per cent which is lesser than the national average of 26.3 per cent.

The UP Governor said that the Indian government has set a target of making higher education enrollment reach 50 per cent till 2035. She said that to reach this target, all universities should start making efforts to increase the enrollment percentage from now on.

She also appealed to the teachers to give their maximum assistance in increasing the enrollment percentage.

She said that open universities can play an important role in this direction where there are no age limits or other limitations for admission.

Expressing her elation, she said that Uttar Pradesh National Tandon Open University is running 116 educational programs as per national and social needs, through more than 1200 study centers in the remote rural areas of the state, which includes general, skill development, employment and awareness programmes, which reflect the national and global eye of the University.

She said that the initiative to provide free education to the dependents of the martyrs from Indian Army and third gender community by the University is commendable.

On this occasion, she appealed to the people that apart from planting more and more trees for environment and water conservation, the misuse of water should be curbed and the surroundings should be kept clean for a hygienic environment so that there is no negative effect on the health of the people.

