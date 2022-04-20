State-run primary schools in Bengal to focus more on handwriting

Kolkata: Students of state-run primary schools in West Bengal will soon get special sessions devoted to improvement in handwriting.

Teachers of the primary schools will be specially trained before the next academic session for the purpose, syllabus committee chairman Abhik Majumder told PTI on Thursday.

The trained teachers will then work with the students of pre-primary and primary sections for honing up their handwriting skills, he said.

Apart from training teachers, a separate chapter on handwriting will also be included in one of the textbooks of the primary section, Majumder said.

At present, students have three books in class 1, seven books in class 3 and eight books in classes 4 and 5. Majumder said the training module has been devised as par globally set norms and students will have to go through various writing and palm moving exercises.

"We have often seen poor handwriting causing serious problem to a student when he goes to higher classes. Poor handwriting also reflects a lack of coherence in thoughts," a school education department official said.

"That is why the committee, in consultation with the government, has decided to give thrust on it, starting with the primary school students," he added.

—PTI