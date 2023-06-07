State Level Conference On Basic Literacy And Numeracy Held

Haridwar (The Hawk): Under the aegis of CBSE Regional Office Dehradun, a state level conference on the subject of basic literacy and numeracy and public participation in the field of education was held at Delhi Public School Ranipur. The conference saw the participation of Principals and city coordinators of more than 300 schools from the plains of Uttarakhand and several districts of Uttar Pradesh. This comes at a time when India is holding the presidency of G 20 nations and the conference had a special session on India's participation in G20 and global agendas at G20 and their impact on the regional economy of Uttarakhand.

Presiding as chief guest, Dr Ranbir Singh, Joint Secretary and Regional Officer CBSE Dehradun discussed in detail the important changes and challenges in education after 1992. Highlighting various points of the National Education Policy, he said an excellent and accessible educational environment can be created in the schools. Along with this, he advised the principals to complete all the educational resources and work under the prescribed rules. He laid emphasis on the values of life and said that one must strive for excellence practicing the virtuous life. He assured his availability for any kind of assistance in implementing this new system and to provide all possible help and guidance to the CBSE schools of the region. On this occasion, Sanjay Suyal from Centre of Excellence, CBSE Dehradun gave information about tutorials on web platforms and goaded teachers to send their e-content which would be hosted on the website. He said that every possible help would be provided through Principals to create digital content for the students.

City Coordinator of Muzaffarnagar, Anita Dutta discussed in detail about basic literacy and numeracy, highlighted the facts of educational structure, access of common people to education, primary health.

CBSE City Coordinator of Haridwar district and Principal of DPS Ranipur, Dr. Anupam Jagga discussed in detail all the aspects of the new education policy and answered to the queries of the participating principals. Giving examples of bagless education on weekends and creative activities of NEP through interesting video films, he inspired everyone to move forward with new spirit and adopt innovation in the field of education.

Sanjay Jain, Principal of Pinewood School, Saharanpur discussed in detail India's participation in G-20 and future global contexts. An art competition was also organized on the theme G-20, in which the children of DPS Ranipur participated enthusiastically and won prizes. Ranbir Singh and other distinguished guests honored the winners by giving them prizes.

Earlier the children presented many cultural programs in which the performance of ball dance, skating, cycling enthralled the audience. Pro Vice Chairman of DPS Ranipur Sunil Somani Principal Dr. Anupam Jagga along with all the distinguished guests planted saplings and gave the message of environmental protection and also flagged off the cycle rally of the children who went around the city distributing seed balls and gave the message of environmental protection.