State Index Of Education, Health, Economic Condition Of Families, Industry Will Be Prepared: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: During a significant meeting on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the ongoing efforts, current outcomes, and future policies aimed at achieving the ambitious goal of establishing Uttar Pradesh as a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Several state government ministers attended the meeting, which was organised by the Planning Department. In the meeting, the Principal Secretary of the Planning Department and representatives from the financial consulting company Deloitte provided detailed information about the current economic environment of the state. They elaborated on the present situation and potential future outcomes, industry expectations, and other relevant details sector-wise. Major guidelines were given by the Chief Minister in the special meeting.

Due to the planned efforts of the last six and a half years, the economy of Uttar Pradesh is in its best condition today. The state's total GDP, which stood at Rs 16.45 lakh crore in 2021-22, has now surged to over Rs 22.58 lakh crore in 2022-23. With a 9.2% contribution to the national income, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second-largest economy in the country, playing a pivotal role as the growth engine of the country.

An assessment of the state's growth rate compared to national standards has also revealed positive results from our efforts. Uttar Pradesh's growth rate at current prices and constant prices in 2021-22 was 20.1% and 9.8%, respectively, against the country's growth rate of 18.4% and 9.1 per cent. Similarly, in 2022-23, the national growth rate of constant prices was recorded at 7.2%, against the state's growth rate of 9.8%, while the state's growth rate of current prices was recorded at 14.3% during the period, CM Yogi said.

In the present scenario, the GDP of the state is estimated to be more than Rs 25.55 lakh crore in 2023-24. To reach the one trillion-dollar target by 2027, it is imperative that all departments escalate their efforts. Enhanced planning and coordination are essential. Our intentions are clear, and our goal is well-defined. Everyone will have to work together with the right policy and planned implementation, he added.

The Chief Minister further said, "For our planning to be in line with the target, it is crucial to gather accurate data. Organise workshops and training for statistical officers at each departmental level to ensure proper assessment of the situation in various sectors."

We possess significant potential, and the current landscape offers favourable opportunities. We will have to take full advantage of this. The progress of all departments should be reviewed every month by the planning department against the targets set for economic improvement, he added.

Digital technology has been incorporated to improve the primary segment of the economy, with initiatives such as digital crop surveys being successfully implemented. This has to be implemented effectively in all 75 districts. Notably, the area of cultivation and production of sugarcane increased by 26.8% in 2021-22, while horticultural crop production saw a substantial rise of 31.9%. State-sponsored schemes aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds in Uttar Pradesh are yielding favourable results. However, there is a need to further enhance crop diversification and improve supply chain management, said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Once again, the state has secured the top position in milk production. Additionally, it ranks third in terms of progress in egg production, achieving an annual growth rate of 12.80%. This progress is satisfactory, he added.

CM Yogi further said, "Industrial power consumption in the secondary segment has increased by 17.0%. A survey of units established in the Industrial Authority area, the identification of unused plots, and the establishment of a new Industrial Corridor are underway. Pledge Parks are being established in 10 places."

The state is experiencing rapid growth in the tertiary sector, encompassing hotels and restaurants, transport, communication, real estate, professional services, public services, defence, and other services. There has been unprecedented development in services related to the tourism sector. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India's report for 2023, Uttar Pradesh has the distinction of having the highest number of tourist arrivals in 2022. In the financial year 2022-23, the state welcomed over 31.8 crore tourists, with Varanasi, Mathura, and Ayodhya emerging as major centres. This positive trend is expected to continue in the coming days, he added.

Speaking on tourism, the Chief Minister said, "In addition to catering to domestic tourists, it is imperative to develop a comprehensive action plan to attract foreign tourists. This involves identifying potential countries and formulating a tailored policy for branding the state in alignment with the preferences and interests of these countries." —ANI