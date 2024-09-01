State Govt Continuously Working To Take Uttarakhand Forward: CM Dhami

Champawat: Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under his leadership, the state government is continuously working to take Uttarakhand forward.

CM Dhami on Saturday participated in a program and interacted with the senior citizens and the general public in Champawat.

On this occasion, CM also inaugurated the construction work of the auditorium and room/guard room on the first floor of the Inspector Bhawan, Champawat of the Public Works Department. CM Dhami also met locals, listened to their problems and directed the concerned officers to take necessary actions.

He said that the officers should ensure that the common people do not have to wander unnecessarily with their problems. Serving the public is the first duty of all of us. Simplification, solution and settlement is the basic mantra of the state government, which should be felt by everyone, he said.

CM Dhami said that it is necessary to use the experiences of the seniors to give a strong foundation to the social structure. The concept of an ideal district will also be realised only when the experiences of the seniors are shared. Those who have seen every aspect of life have faced every situation. They have a unique ability to find solutions to problems, which can become a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

CM Dhami said that the development work of the state and giving the benefits of schemes to every section and the last end of the village is the priority of the government. Continuous work is being done by the government to make Champawat an ideal district.

CM Dhami also said that many services are being provided online by the government, and welfare policies and schemes of all departments have been shifted online. Due to this, now people do not have to visit government offices. Now people are getting direct benefits from government schemes and programmes sitting at home. Our aim is that even the person standing at the last end of the state should get the benefit of the public welfare schemes of the government, he said.

CM Dhami said that the government and administration take the problems of the common people very seriously. In case of any negligence in works related to public interest, accountability of the concerned officers and departments is being fixed. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working to take Uttarakhand forward. —ANI