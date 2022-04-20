State Government Is Providing Many Facilities For Promotion Of Film Shooting In U'khand: Dr Anil Chandola

Gao/Dehradun: Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is fast becoming a major destination for shootings of films. In this direction, apart from giving full support to the film personalities, State Government is providing many facilities as well. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat, in shooting of films, Uttarakhand is becoming a main center in the country. This was stated by Additional Director Information and Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anil Chandola at a workshop on the occasion of the Film Bazaar-2018 organized by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertaking National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) at Goa.

It is worth mentioning that a workshop was organized on the facilities being given for film shooting in Uttarakhand at the ongoing Film Bazaar-2018 in Goa on Thursday. Famous film producers/directors of country and abroad and representatives of 11 states participated in the workshop. The Film Bazaar-2018 is being organized in Goa from November 20 to 24, 2018. While addressing the workshop, detailed information was given regarding the Uttarakhand Film Policy through a presentation by Dr. Chandola. He said that the permission is being given by the state government to shoot films under a single window system. The fee for shooting of films has also been abolished. Uttarakhand Film Development Council is being made more active. The natural and picturesque sites of the state are being identified for shooting. New shooting sites in the state are being explored and data in this regard is being collected. Dr. Chandola said that Uttarakhand has been the first preference for film producers/directors. Even before the formation of the state, big banner films had been shot in Harshil, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Nainital. Responding to the queries of the film producers/directors in the workshop, Deputy Director Information/Nodal Officer, Uttarkhand Film Development Council Mr. K.S.Chauhan said that the Film Policy has been implemented in the state, in which arrangements have been made to provide many attractive facilities for the film industry. Since the implementation of the film policy-2015, permission for shooting of about 150 films, TVs serial, documentary has been granted, which includes movies and serials of big banners as well. Mr. Chauhan requested the NFDC authorities that offices of the government of India in Uttarakhand should be issued instructions at the level of Government of India in order to facilitate the shooting at those places as well. Film and Television Producer Guild of India and CEO of Mumbai Kulmeet Makkar and Managing Director of Indian Motion Picture Association, Mumbai Uday Singh also addressed the workshop. They appreciated the Film Policy implemented by Uttarakhand state government and called upon other states for similar efforts. On this occasion, Director of the Indian Motion Picture Association Mumbai Lohita Sujit and Head of Film Facilitation Office Vikramjit Roy also addressed the gathering. The workshop was conducted by Kavita Saini.