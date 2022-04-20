State funeral accorded to Chhattisgarh martyr in Andhra

Vizianagaram: Routhu Jagadeesh, the CRPF commander who was martyred in the recent Chhattisgarh encounter was given a state funeral during his final rites on Tuesday.

Vizianagaram district joint collector J.C. Kishore Kumar, RDO B.H. Bhavani Shankar and senior CRPF officials attended the funeral.

A large number of people from Jagadeesh's village Gajularega attended the funeral, where his body was shifted around 9 a.m.

The state government accorded a guard of honour. AP police as well as CRPF jawans shot three rounds in the air separately.

After the completion of official ceremonies, Kumar and Shankar laid wreaths in honour of the hero who sacrificed his life for the country.

CRPF inspector general G.V.H. Giri Prasad, DIG A. Srinivas, commandant Sanjeev and several other officials were also present at the funeral.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and other senior officials also paid their respects to the martyr.

Along with Jagadeesh, Shakamuri Muralikrishna, another jawan from AP also died in the encounter. Muralikrishna (32) hails from Gudipudi village in Guntur district's Sattenapalli mandal.

On Monday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh to their families.

—IANS