State Foundation Day Celebrated In Dineshpur

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The 22nd foundation day of Uttarakhand state was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Nagar Panchayat premises. Cultural programs were organized in different schools of the city to mark the foundation day.

Under the chairmanship of Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, various cultural programs and state agitators were honored on the state foundation day in the Nagar Panchayat office. Panchayat President Seema Sarkar threw light on the all-round development and prosperity of many areas, including tourism, education, protection, environment of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand state, formed separately from Uttar Pradesh. The program was conducted by Executive Officer Saroj Gautam. The foundation day was also celebrated at Saraswati Shishu Mandir of the same city. School children of King's Height International School, Chandipur of the same city presented a colorful cultural program on the foundation day. On this occasion, Chandrakant Mandal, Kharak Singh Karki, Anadi Ranjan Mandal, Himanshu Sarkar, Atul Pandey, Rohit Mandal, Bhajanlal, Nityanand Mandal, Bhola Sharma, Anju Bhudhari, Kamal Mandal, and Parmanand Gangwar, Gopal Sikdar, in the Nagar Panchayat office, Dozens including Vishwajit Dhali, Abhishek Gupta, Khushi Joshi were present.