State Election Commission Conducts Awareness Drive

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand organized an awareness campaign within the premises of Tula’s Institute today. The program was held under the presence of State Secretary to EC and Chief Election Officer Saujanya and the Vice President Technology, Tula’s Institute Dr. Raghav Garg.During the campaign, students were sensitized to enroll themselves into the voter list prior to the upcoming state elections. The state EC targeted newly enrolled graduate students who just crossed the age of 18 acknowledging the fact that the rate of enrolment of fresh voters is utterly low in the state of Uttarakhand.The campaign began with a speech competition where students of Tula’s participated and spoke on the importance of elections and electoral practices in a democracy. It was followed by an informative and thought-provoking ‘Nukkad’ enumerating the importance of the vote.Students were thrilled to receive information about how they can enroll on the voter list and participate in the festival of democracy. A help desk was also installed to address students’ curiosity and the Chief Election Commissioner to the state herself addressed the questions regarding the electoral process, reforms, and way ahead.A certificate of appreciation was also offered to Tula’s Institute during the occasion.The entire program was supervised by state nodal officer Md. Aslam & Tula’s Assistant Professor Emmanuel Gabriel.Also present on the occasion were Deputy Election Officer Jitendra, SVEEP Coordinator Sujata, and other representatives from State Election Commission.