Startups in India to grow tenfold in next 4-5 years: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Hyderabad: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, praising India's impressive success in creating unicorns and startups, predicted that such businesses would experience massive development and the number of startups in India will expand by a factor of 10 over the next 4-5 years.

An official release on Sunday stated that the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT spoke at the JITO Incubation Innovation Foundation's (JIIF) Sixth Foundation Day and Investors/Startup Conclave in Hyderabad and spoke about India's remarkable progress in creating unicorns and startups, and how they have successfully entered areas in emerging technologies like AI, Web3, and deep tech.

The Minister spoke with business executives and young people with dreams of starting their own companies, and she spoke at length on India's progress since 2014.—Inputs from Agencies