Startup 20 will conduct its inaugural meeting in Hyderabad on January 28–29

Hyderabad: Starting this Saturday, Hyderabad will play host to the inaugural meeting of the Startup 20 Engagement Group, which was formed under India's G20 presidency and will convene for two days. In the G20, both advanced and poor countries are represented. This year's presidency is being held by India. As G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said to reporters on Friday, Hyderabad is known for its innovative spirit and is home to the influential Startup 20 organisation.

Anurag Jain, the Secretary of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, explained that Startup20 is divided into three distinct but interconnected tracks: foundation and alliance; finance; and inclusivity and sustainability.

According to the official release, Startup20 hopes to provide a universal narrative for bolstering startups and facilitating synergies among startups, corporations, investors, innovation agencies, and other key ecosystem members.—Inputs from Agencies