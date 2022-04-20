Start-ups to soon start getting capital from Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund is fast gaining traction and will soon start disbursing growth capital to the state-based entities.

The fund has garnered interests from the country's leading alternative investment funds, including venture funds, a government spokesman said here on Friday.

The spokesman added that SIDBI, the designated fund manager for the fund, has so far received four applications from AIFs for an aggregate amount of Rs 285 crore to create the initial corpus.

The decision on these applications will soon be taken by SIDBI and the Startup Nodal Agency in its first Venture Capital Investment Committee (VCIC) meeting scheduled to be held this month, he said.