Start Up Yatra Grand Finale In Dehradun On May 4 & 5

Dehradun: The grand finale of the Start Up Yatra would be held in Dehradun on coming May 4 and 5. In the grand finale, as many as 116 ideas to enhance the entrepreneurship skills would be placed before the jury, out of which ten best ideas would be selected by the jury. The ten selected youth would be conferred a cash award of Rs 50,000 each. Earlier, in order to ascertain the ideas of the youth about the Start Ups, as many as eight Start Up Yatra's were taken out in the educational institutions. Total of 400 students from 13 Institutions participated in the Idea Challenge. This information was shared during the meeting of the Start Up Council held under the headship of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

Council has given its approval to IIT Roorkee and Graphic Era as the Nodal Institution for Start Up. Apart from this, with a view to generate a positive environment about Start Up, new innovative ideas would also be promoted. For the purpose, applications would also be invited for setting up incubator from the state recognized institutions. It was also informed that for starting the Start Up Business, there is a provision of incentive of Rs 10,000 monthly for the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribes, Women and Physically Handicapped. For requirement based assistance, there is provision for funds to the tune of Rs 5 lakh. Apart from this, financial assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh would be given for the marketing of the product.

It was decided that the payment expenditure would be reimbursed for the payment of upto Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency and payment upto Rs 5 lakh in foreign currency. Apart from this, provisions have been kept in the Uttarakhand Start Up Policy for giving concessions in the State Goods and Service Tax and Stamp Duty and Incubation Space Rates. Also, Union government gives maximum financial assistance on capital expenditure of Incubator upto 50 per cent with maximum limit of Rs 1 crore amount. Besides, financial help of Rs 2 lakh is given for current expenditure for a period of three years. For matching grant, there is provision of funds to the tune of Rs 2 crores. Besides other officers, Principal Secretary, Industries, Manisha Pawar, Secretary IT Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Chandresh Kumar and Director Industries Sudhir Chander Nautiyal were present in the meeting.