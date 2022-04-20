Star-studded Ramlila in Ayodhya this year

Ayodhya: The Ramlila in Ayodhya this year will be a star-studded celebration.

Actress Bhagyashree, who made her debut with Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya" in 1989, will essay the role of Sita during the Ramlila that will be enacted at Laxman Qila on the banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya during Dussehra.

However, this is subject to the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic subsides by then and the Uttar Pradesh government gives its approval.



"The state government's nod is awaited, but we have to begin rehearsals soon. We hope Covid wave ebbs out by Dussehra," said Subhash Alik, founder of Meri Maa Foundation and organiser of the event.

The star cast also includes Arbaaz Khan, Raza Murad, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani, Avatar Gill, Vindu Dara Singh and other leading cine personalities, said Malik.

Dussehra celebrations were held under the pandemic cloud last year and the state government allowed the live telecast of Ramlila on Doordarshan and other social media platforms, while banning audience at the venue.

Malik said: "If all goes well, Ram Lila will be organized between from October 6-15. This time, Sita's role will be performed by Bhagyashree. Actor Shakti Kapoor will play the role of Ahiravana, Raza Murad will perform the role of Kumbhakarana, Vindu Dara Singh will continue in his role of Lord Hanuman."

Well-known character actor Asrani will essay the role of Narad Muni, Shahbaz Khan will play Ravan, Raj Mathur will be seen in the role of Bharat, Avtar Gill as Vibhishana, Amita Nangia as Kaikeyi and Ritu Shivpuri will play the role of Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.

"We are yet to finalise the actor who will perform the role of Lord Ram," said Malik.

--IANS