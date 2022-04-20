Star Fame India 2021 beauty pageant held

Haridwar (The Hawk): Two days long beauty pageant organised by P Dixit Management and Production was held in Haridwar in a local hotel wherein contestants from the holy city and across the country participated. The contestants were judged for their talent, ramp walk and stage performance. Mr, Miss and Mrs titles were given to winners. The highlight of the show was kids show in which children of different age groups showcased their talents and won the laudings from the audience.

The organiser of Star Fame India 2021 show Pranay Dixit said, " What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language so we decided to give platform to the youngsters to show their talent and win a stage confidence."

The show director Sufi Sabri said, "Our official designer for the show Shivani Bhardwaj provided the ethnic as well as western outfits to the aspiring models. The jewellery for the models was given by Vrindha Collection. We groomed the contestants for two days honing their skills as per fashion industry demands and everyone was given a certificate."

Dr. Sandhya Sharma, a well known gynaecologist from Haridwar extended her support as major sponsor of the Kids star fame India show. She said, "I have helped many childless young couples bear children, bringing happiness to their lives and now grooming is another domain in which I have stepped this year. Due to Corona lockdown many parents were of the view that their children have lost confidence so in association with P Dixit Management and Production, we hosted special show for kids."

The final winners declared were Manish Pandey for Mr. title, Parul Singh for Miss and Neha Gaur for Mrs title. For the first runner up category, Raghav Sharma and Sneha Sharma were Mr and Miss and Palak Sood got the Mrs title. Krishna , Puja Yogi and Pooja Monga bagged the second runner up titles for Mr, Miss and Mrs category.

