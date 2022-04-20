Star defender Jhingan and Kerala Blasters decide to part ways

Kolkata: Hotshot India defender Sandesh Jhingan and Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters have mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the new football season, a source close to the development said.

"Yes, mutual termination agreed," the source confirmed to IANS on Wednesday.

About his next move, the source added nothing will be on the table until atleast July with the coronavirus pandemic slowing things down too.

Centre-back Jhingan has spent six seasons with Kerala Blasters, helping them reach the ISL final in the first season. The Chandigarh-born 26-year-old has made 76 appearances for the club, even as the team around him underwent drastic changes.

Kerala have appointed Mohun Bagan''s I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna for the next season. Kerala finished well outside the playoff places in the 2019-20 season, in seventh position.

Jhingan also led the side from the 2018-19 season.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has nominated Jhingan and women''s team striker Bala Devi for the Arjuna Award.

Known for being a robust and powerful presence at the heart of the backline, Jhingan suffered an ACL injury that kept him on the sidelines for the whole of the 2019-20 season.

Jhingan was back in the national setup for an 18-day national camp ahead of India''s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar which got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

