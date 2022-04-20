Stan Wawrinka, US Open champ Marin Cilic out of Geneva

Geneva: Top seed Stan Wawrinka and US Open champion Marin Cilic, the second seed, were both knocked out of the Geneva claycourt tournament on Thursday in the quarter-finals. Wawrinka, who was looking to capture a first title on home ground, went down 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4 to Argentina`s Federico Delbonis. Delbonis will next face Portuguese sixth seed Joao Sousa who saved four match points in the third set tie-break to prevail 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8/6) over third seed Pablo Andujar. Santiago Giraldo of Colombia booked a spot in his second semi-final of the year when he recorded his first victory over Cilic in their fifth meeting. Giraldo won 7-5, 6-3 and next faces Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil who saved eight of 13 break points in a 6-0, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas. AFP