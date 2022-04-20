Stalkers throw teen off terrace in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was pushed off the terrace allegedly by three youths who barged into her house and assaulted her family members.





The incident took place in Chhata area on Tuesday night and the girl has been hospitalized with a fractured spinal cord and head injuries.





Two of the accused have been arrested. In CCTV footage of the street, three bike-borne youths had entered the girl's house around 8.30 p.m., he said.





According to the girl's brother, the youths had been harassing the girl for the past one year.





"Two of the accused took my sister to the terrace of the second floor in the house and threw her from there," he said, adding that he has filed a police complaint.





While the girl's father said that he had received an abusive call from an unidentified person at 8 p.m., asking his whereabouts and saying that they were coming.





"The youths assaulted us. They took my daughter to the terrace after sexually harassing her," he said.





Superintendent of Police (rural) Shirish Chandra said, "An FIR has been registered against four persons, namely, Dileep, Kaushal, Avanish Tewari and an unidentified person for attempt to murder, assault on woman intending to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt, house trespass, intentional insult and criminal intimidation at Chhata police station."





--IANS



