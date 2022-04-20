    Menu
    Stalin writes to Prez Kovind seeking release of all seven convicts in Rajiv case

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has

    written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to release all

    the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

    assassination case by accepting the September 2018 State

    government resolution recommending their release.

    In a letter to Mr Kovind, which was handed over to him by DMK

    Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu, he urged the President to

    pass orders to remit the life sentences of all the seven convicts--

    S.Nalini, Murugan, Santhan, A.G.Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert

    Pyas and P.Ravichandran--and order their immedate release.

    Pointing out that the convicts have been undergoing the agony of

    imprisonment for about three decades, he said these seven persons

    have already suffered untold hardship and agony in the past three

    decades and have paid a heavy price.

    'There has already been an inordinate delay in the consideration

    of their pleas for remission. In the present circumstances of the

    COVID-19 pandemic, courts are also recognising the need to

    decongest prisons," he said.

    Recalling that Nalini's death sentence was commuted to life under

    Article 161 of the Constitution and the Supreme Court had committed

    the death sentence of three other convicts to life, Mr Stalin said a

    majority of political parties in Tamil Nadu have been requesting for

    the remission of the remainder of their sentence and for the immediate

    release of all the seven convicts as they have been incarcerated for

    about three decades.

    'It is also the will of the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

    On September 9, 2018, the State Government had recommended to

    Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking for the remission of the rest of

    the sentence for all seven convicts and their early release, he pointed

    out.

    'The purported obstacle for exercise of the power of remission

    was the pendency of the investigation by the Multi-Disciplinary

    Monitoring Agency of CBI. It has been clarified by the respective

    stands of the Union government and CBI before the Supreme Court

    that there is no connection between the remission of the sentence

    and investigation."

    The Governor has decided that the President was the competent

    authority to decide on the plea of remission of sentence of these

    seven persons and had forwarded the State government's

    recommendation to the President's office, Mr Stalin said.

    'I therefore request the President to kindly accept the recommendation

    of the State government dated September 9, 2018 and pass appropriate

    orders to remit the life sentence of all the seven convicts and direct their

    release immediately', he said.

    —UNI

