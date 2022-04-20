Stalin writes to Prez Kovind seeking release of all seven convicts in Rajiv case

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has

written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to release all

the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

assassination case by accepting the September 2018 State

government resolution recommending their release.

In a letter to Mr Kovind, which was handed over to him by DMK

Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu, he urged the President to

pass orders to remit the life sentences of all the seven convicts--

S.Nalini, Murugan, Santhan, A.G.Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert

Pyas and P.Ravichandran--and order their immedate release.

Pointing out that the convicts have been undergoing the agony of

imprisonment for about three decades, he said these seven persons

have already suffered untold hardship and agony in the past three

decades and have paid a heavy price.

'There has already been an inordinate delay in the consideration

of their pleas for remission. In the present circumstances of the

COVID-19 pandemic, courts are also recognising the need to

decongest prisons," he said.

Recalling that Nalini's death sentence was commuted to life under

Article 161 of the Constitution and the Supreme Court had committed

the death sentence of three other convicts to life, Mr Stalin said a

majority of political parties in Tamil Nadu have been requesting for

the remission of the remainder of their sentence and for the immediate

release of all the seven convicts as they have been incarcerated for

about three decades.

'It is also the will of the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

On September 9, 2018, the State Government had recommended to

Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking for the remission of the rest of

the sentence for all seven convicts and their early release, he pointed

out.

'The purported obstacle for exercise of the power of remission

was the pendency of the investigation by the Multi-Disciplinary

Monitoring Agency of CBI. It has been clarified by the respective

stands of the Union government and CBI before the Supreme Court

that there is no connection between the remission of the sentence

and investigation."

The Governor has decided that the President was the competent

authority to decide on the plea of remission of sentence of these

seven persons and had forwarded the State government's

recommendation to the President's office, Mr Stalin said.

'I therefore request the President to kindly accept the recommendation

of the State government dated September 9, 2018 and pass appropriate

orders to remit the life sentence of all the seven convicts and direct their

release immediately', he said.

