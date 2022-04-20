Stalin writes to Prez Kovind seeking release of all seven convicts in Rajiv case

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has
written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to release all
the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi
assassination case by accepting the September 2018 State
government resolution recommending their release.
In a letter to Mr Kovind, which was handed over to him by DMK
Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu, he urged the President to
pass orders to remit the life sentences of all the seven convicts--
S.Nalini, Murugan, Santhan, A.G.Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert
Pyas and P.Ravichandran--and order their immedate release.
Pointing out that the convicts have been undergoing the agony of
imprisonment for about three decades, he said these seven persons
have already suffered untold hardship and agony in the past three
decades and have paid a heavy price.
'There has already been an inordinate delay in the consideration
of their pleas for remission. In the present circumstances of the
COVID-19 pandemic, courts are also recognising the need to
decongest prisons," he said.
Recalling that Nalini's death sentence was commuted to life under
Article 161 of the Constitution and the Supreme Court had committed
the death sentence of three other convicts to life, Mr Stalin said a
majority of political parties in Tamil Nadu have been requesting for
the remission of the remainder of their sentence and for the immediate
release of all the seven convicts as they have been incarcerated for
about three decades.
'It is also the will of the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.
On September 9, 2018, the State Government had recommended to
Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking for the remission of the rest of
the sentence for all seven convicts and their early release, he pointed
out.
'The purported obstacle for exercise of the power of remission
was the pendency of the investigation by the Multi-Disciplinary
Monitoring Agency of CBI. It has been clarified by the respective
stands of the Union government and CBI before the Supreme Court
that there is no connection between the remission of the sentence
and investigation."
The Governor has decided that the President was the competent
authority to decide on the plea of remission of sentence of these
seven persons and had forwarded the State government's
recommendation to the President's office, Mr Stalin said.
'I therefore request the President to kindly accept the recommendation
of the State government dated September 9, 2018 and pass appropriate
orders to remit the life sentence of all the seven convicts and direct their
release immediately', he said.
