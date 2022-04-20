Stalin orders to book hoarders, black marketers under Goondas Act

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday ordered to book those who hoard and sell Remdesivir injection in black market under the Goondas Act. He also ordered to book those who sell oxygen cylinders at premium rates under this Act.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the police have been ordered to book hoarders and black marketers of Remdesivir injection and those who sell oxygen cylinders at a high price, under the Goondas Act.

He said even poor people despite their livelihood being affected are cooperating with the state government's lockdown restrictions.



But some anti-social elements are hoarding the Remdesivir injection and sell it in the black market at high rates.

—IANS