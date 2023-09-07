Stalin defends son Udhayanidhi, BJP dares DMK to fight LS polls on Sanatan Dharma plank

Chennai: A Raja's "leprosy-HIV" remark from the DMK's leader on Thursday further fueled the political feud over Sanatan Dharma, with the Tamil Nadu BJP challenging the Dravidian party to run for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the platform of Sanatan Dharma.

M K Stalin, President and Chief Minister of the governing DMK, has defended his minister son Udhayanidhi by saying that the BJP is trying to force a breach between the partners of the I.N.D.I.A. coalition by escalating the issue.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to protect Sanatan Dharma, both the father and son took up the Santan struggle against him. K Annamalai, president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, responded angrily, challenging the DMK to run on a platform of "Sanatan Dharma" in the upcoming 2024 elections.—Inputs from Agencies