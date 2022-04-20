Stage Set To Change 'Brain Drain' Phenomenon To Brain Gain, Says Prez; PBD Concludes

Varanasi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that the country is now ready to 'change' the brain drain phenomenon of the past to the "brain gain" for the contemporary setting.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and speaking in presence of galaxy of leaders including Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, the President said: "India today is a land of a billion opportunities .....we count on the diaspora's convening strength to encourage people to visit India, as knowledge-providers and as tourists".

"We want to change the brain-drain of yesterday to the brain-gain of today," President said.

He called upon the diaspora to contribute to and partner in the New India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of Mauritius, who is attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Varanasi as a special guest, called on the President here. In his speech, President said the Indian diaspora is among the largest in the world and its history is as rich and diverse as the diaspora itself. "In the past, our ancestors travelled to Southeast Asia as merchants and as monks. Much later, many lived and prospered as traders and entrepreneurs along the Silk Route. And more than a century ago, under the indenture system, we witnessed millions of our people crossing the seven seas". Mr Kovind shared his views with about 7000 delegates and prominent leaders including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the world has moved a long way since for Indian diaspora.

The overseas Indians are now commanding global heights and embracing their cultural ethos and diversity, he said, however adding - "while they do so, they must also preserve and strengthen their unity as a community".

The President said the Indian diaspora's success and hard work have set an example. "They are the face of India and its identity abroad. We are proud of them and their achievements. But what really makes their contributions stand out are the values that they espouse and live for. These are values that intrinsically remain Indian," he said. The 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations came to a gala end here on Wednesday. The three day mega event was hosted at the holy city of Varanasi, which is also the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President gave away awards to overseas Indians for their excellence and contributions in various fields. The award winners included Norway lawmaker Himanshu Gulati and Rajinder Nath Khazanchi, a reputed civil engineer from Bhutan. A high-powered panel headed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu selected a list of 30 award winners drawn from overseas Indians from across the globe.

In a tweet, President wrote: "We have started "Experience the Scientific India Programme" for our young diaspora scientists. We want them to become a bridge between us and the world so that we can cross-pollinate and enrich each other". "Happy to have conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman on 30 members of our diaspora. We value your committed efforts to promote India and to work for the welfare of Indian community abroad. You are a living bridge between India and the world," President also wrote in the micro blogging site.

The valedictory session of the mega event was attended among others by Governors of UP and Uttarakhand Ram Naik and Baby Rani Maurya besides Mauritius Prime Minister.

In his brief speech, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out the special significance of the day as January 23rd also coincides with the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. "The movement Netaji had started got the unique support from the non resident Indians," he said. The visiting delegates will be taken to Prayagraj on Thursday in special busies to participate at the Kumbh Mela and later to New Delhi in four special trains to attend the majestic Republic Day parade at Rajpath on January 26. UNI