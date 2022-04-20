Stage Set For Prez Poll Tomorrow

Lucknow: Arrangements are in place for the Presidential polls in Uttar Pradesh with the highest security cover following recovery of explosives from the Assembly on July 12. While the security personnel held a mock drill to assess their alertness on the eve of the poll, the Assembly officials were busy making the last minute arrangements for the polling which will be held between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs tomorrow at Tilak Hall. The entire Assembly premises have been sealed with security personnel deployed at strategic points. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his deputy and UP BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya, who are still Lok Sabha members along with some other MPs, would cast his vote in Lucknow. Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, being a member of the Legislative Council, is not eligible to vote. Altogether 403 assembly members are eligible to cast their votes in the Presidential polls in the state of which BJP and its ally partners have 325 members, followed by 47 of the SP, 19 of the BSP, 7 of Congress, one of RLD and three Independents. The value of votes of the MLAs of UP is the highest in the country after the value of the MP votes. While the value of one MP vote is 708 and the value of one UP MLA vote is 208 . The total value of the votes of 403 UP MLAs are 83,824. BJP and its allies has 73 Lok Sabha member out of the total 80. According to the political calculation, the NDA candidate Ramnath Kovind, would get majority of votes from his native state in the direct contest against opposition candidate and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar. Both the candidates campaigned in UP with Mr Kovind launching his electioneering from UP on June 25 while Ms Kumar paid visit to the state on Friday last. Though the SP, BSP, Congress and RLD members have announced their support for the opposition candidate but cross voting could be a major problem for the SP and other parties. Rebel SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav had already announced his support for NDA candidate while SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav too have shown his inclination towards Mr Kovind. Meanwhile, all the political parties are holding meetings of their legislators today to discuss on the strategy. UP CM has called a meeting of BJP and allies MLAs at his residence this evening on a dinner while SP and BSP too have called for the same. Senior Congress leader from Bihar Shakil Ahmed Khan would be the representative of the opposition candidate to monitor the polls in UP. On the other hand returning officer and principal secretary ( assembly) Pradeep Kumar Dubey told UNI here today that all preparation for the smooth conduct of polling have been completed. He said that polling will start at 1000 hrs and will end at 1700 hrs and later the ballot boxes would be taken to Delhi for counting by service flight in the evening. " Separate tables have been set up for the MPs and the MLAs while special pen would be used for the first time to tick by the voters on the ballot papers," he said. The MLAs or MPs would not be allowed to take pen, pencil or mobile phones inside the polling area besides strict security arrangement would be in place during the elections. The MPs who want to vote in Lucknow would have to take prior permission from the Election Commission. The counting of votes of the Presidential polls would be done on July 20. UNI