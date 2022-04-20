Stage Set For 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas In Varanasi: NRIs To Watch Ganga Aarti This Evening

Varanasi: The much awaited 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas would formally commence from Monday but it will start with Ganga Aarti at different ghats of Ganga on Sunday evening.

Around 2000 delegates from different countries are expected to reach Varanasi by this evening and they will have the glimpse of religious Ganga Aarti at the ghats along with traditional cuisine.

" We have made all arrangements for every foreign delegate to watch the Ganga Aarti without any hitch. Some might see it from the ghats where chairs would be placed while several others could watch it from cruise and Bajra( big boat)," said a senior official here on Sunday. He said the Ganga aarti will be held at seven ghats including at Dashsehmedh ghat.

However, along with the evening Ganga Aarti, the foreign delegates could also attend the morning aarti on Monday early morning ,for which arrangements have been made for around 1000 people at the Ghats.

During the three days, event, which will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 while President Ramnath Kovind will be the chief guest on the closing function on January 23, the opening day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas ,Monday, would be dedicated to Pravasi Youth day and UP Pravasi Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold talks with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on January 22, who will be the chief guest on the opening ceremony.

The opening of the three days Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, on Monday, would be graced by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minsters Rajvardhan Singh Rathore along with a MP from Norway Himanshu Gulati and MP from New Zealand Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi.

On the first day, the first topic of discussion would be ' Engagement with younger member of Indian Diaspora' to be organised by the youth ministry while after the lunch to be hosted by Union minister Rajvardhan Singh Rathore, in the UP Pravasi Diwas, the delegates would interact with the students of BHU.

On January 22, after the inaugural session, PM will host a lunch for the dignitaries while two sessions will be held in the post lunch session which are " Role of Indian Diaspora in capacity building for affordable Solar power and ' Giving Back to India'.

On the last day, seminar on ' Indian community Organisation working for Indian nationals in distress situation", " Role of Indian Diaspora in capacity building for affordable waste management", and "Indian Diaspora role in capacity building of artifical intelliegence in India"," Developing Cyber capacity of India," will be held before the valedictory session to be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President will also give away awards to around 30 Pravasi Bharatiya for their contribution. UP, which is partner to this Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas along with the external affairs ministry, has arranged a comfortable stay in Varanasi along with their Kashi darshan including Saranath, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ganga Aarti and boating or cruising on Ganga along with enjoying the traditional cuisine of UP and other parts of the country at the ghats during their three days stay.

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had already expressed that the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, to be held at the cultural capital of the country Varanasi from January 21 would be a historic event, as there are three time increase in the registration of the foreign delegates when for the first time the Pravasi Bharatiya would have the glimpse of Kumbh at Prayagraj and Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said around 1000 delegates , who are attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas have registered themselves for the Pravasi Uttar Pradesh event to the held on January 21. " These are the people from other countries, who either belong to the state or they have roots here," he said. UP CM will host dinner for the delegates on Monday, while external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will host dinner for the Pravasi Bharatiya on Tuesday night.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas has drawn a big attraction this time due to its link with Kumbh and Republic Day parade and around 6000 foreign delegates have registered themselves ,confirming their attendance, which is three times more than the previous years. There are several programmes to he organised during the three day event including cultural programme. BJP MP and cinestar Hemamalani and her troupe will perform in the evening of January 22 .This time government was focusing to attract the youths of the Bharatvanshi families, whose forefathers have left the country and settled in the far flung countries. During the event, the delegates would be engaged in expert discussion during 8 sessions for which suggestions and recommendations have been made during the past one year. The discussion would rotate over emergence of a ' New India' and the contribution to be made to it by the Pravasi Bharatiya.

The delegates, numbering around 2500 will visit Kumbh on the morning of January 24 and from there they will leave for Delhi by train in the night to reach the national capital. In Delhi, on January 25, the delegates would be facilitated with Delhi Darshan and on the next day, they will be taken for the Republic Day parade.

At the Kumbh the foreign delegates could get a surprise as PM is also expected to be along with them there when they will worship at Sangam and see the Akshay Vat and Saraswati kup. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also slated to accompany them. UNI