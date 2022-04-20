Staff safety important, we support work from home policy: SBI Life

New Delhi: SBI Life on Tuesday said safety of its staff is ofutmost importance amid the coronavirus outbreak and the insurer fully supports work from home policy.

"With coronavirus on the minds of many, I want to take a moment to personally communicate my thoughts on ensuring that we all stay safe," Sanjeev Nautiyal, MD & CEO SBI Life Insurance Company said in an e-mail to employees.

The insurance company has taken a slew of measures in this regard and is wholeheartedly supporting work from home policy, he said.

"As a measure of abundant precaution our offices have begun operating with limited resources / reduced staff...You would regularly hear our timely responses to the ever shifting situations in this regard," he added.

Today, ensuring everyone's safety demands increased physical isolation and keeping this in mind "we recommend use of our digital tools and services", Nautiyal said.

He also urged them to abide bydirectives from state / local government authorities as responsible corporate citizens.

"We are ensuring smooth flow of communication through Crisis Management Group at Natraj / RCOM / HR. You will be regularly receiving timely communications from us based on evolving situations / developments. You are advised to follow them.

"We have activated our Business Continuity Plans / Work From Home enablements with the goal of ensuring at least critical operations throughout this situation," Nautiyal said.

He also said the company has implemented a number of precautionary measures to minimize the risk of operational impact and to protect the health and safety of all employees in the work environment.

"I assure you that I shall be looking to extend relaxations / concessions in performance assessments in order to take care of sudden disruptions not under your control, which we are witnessing around us," he added.

He said the insurer is also committed to the wellbeing of its customers, distributors and partners.

