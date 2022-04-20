Staff Nurse Transferred After Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Health Centre's Toilet

Shamli: A staff nurse at the government community health centre here was transferred while two senior officials were warned after a pregnant woman delivered her baby in the clinic's toilet, an official said on Tuesday.

The nurse is accused of not attending to the pregnant woman, while the superintendent and medical officer referred her to another centre instead of taking prompt action, the official said.

The ailing woman consequently delivered the child in the centre's toilet.

The incident came to light on May 27, when the woman's father-in-law filed a complaint accusing the centre's staff of negligence. A departmental inquiry confirmed the allegation, the official added.

Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Bhandarkar said departmental action was taken on the inquiry report conducted by Deputy CMO K P Singh.

Staff nurse Anjelina has been transferred and her increments have been stopped while warning letters were issued to Superintendent Ramesh Chandra and medical officer Manjit Kaur, Bhandarkar said.