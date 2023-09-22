Stable govt with strong majority made passage of women's bill in Parliament possible: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the passing of the women's reservation bill in Parliament was finally achievable because to the resolute and stable government having a solid majority at the Centre.

Speaking at a BJP 'Mahila Morcha' gathering to celebrate the bill's passing, he characterised it as a proclamation of a new democratic commitment by the Indian government.

He took aim at regional parties like Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Uttar Pradesh's Samajwadi Party, saying that despite their opposition to the idea of women having equal representation in government, they now had to back a bill that would guarantee them quotas of seats in the legislature.—Inputs from Agencies