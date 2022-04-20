SSR case: NCB dispels rumours of filing charge sheet soon

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which registered a case related to drugs in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday dispelled the rumours that it is filing a charge sheet soon and said that many links are still being probed.

An NCB source related to the probe told IANS, "The reports of NCB filing a charge sheet in the Sushant Singh Rajput case soon is not true."

The source also refuted the claims that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has shared a closure report in connection with its money laundering probe with the drug-law enforcement agency.

The source said that there are still many links which need to be probed and the agency is also studying the extensive electronic data that it fetched from the mobile phones of several people in connection with the case.

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Rajput. The NCB had arrested Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the case besides several other persons in September last year. They are currently out on bail.

On February 2 this year, the NCB summoned Rishikesh Pawar -- whose name had first figured during the investigation in September 2020 for allegedly acting as a drug conduit. The agency sleuths raided Pawar's residence and seized some gadgets. He was also questioned about his role in the drugs nexus.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his duplex rented flat in a posh building in Bandra, triggering a massive furore in Bollywood and political circles.

The NCB also questioned several celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Karishma Prakash and others in connection with the case.

Besides NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are investigating the death and financial angle of the case.

—IANS