SSP Reviews Security Arrangements For IMA PoP

Dehradun (The Hawk): In view of the Passing out Parade of the IMA that would be held on Saturday, Deputy Inspector General of Police / SSP Dehradun Arun Mohan Joshi has directed the police officers for proper security arrangements. The SSP has asked the police personnel to make a list of all the people living in the colonies around the IMA and to verify them. Barriers would be set up on the main roads for checking of the suspicious persons. A patrol car would be deployed near the area that would patrol in the day and night. The policeman on duty would be briefed regularly. Mussoorie CO has been made in charge of security for the IMA PoP. The routes have been diverted in view of the security arrangements. Barriers/ check posts have been set up at 12 places for checking of suspicious vehicles and people. The BDS squads are constantly checking the areas around the IMA.