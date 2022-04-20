SSM Sharda to hold a free seminar for Civil Services aspirants

Dehradun (The Hawk): For the aspirants of the Civil Services Examination, SSM Sharda Educations will be holding a four-day-long free seminar on 'How to Crack UPSC CSE in the First Attempt'.

The seminar is scheduled from 7th to 10th April in Dehradun and aims at creating a confidence-building platform for the aspirants through these sessions by a team of experts.

Speaking about the seminar, the Managing Director SSM Sharda Educations, Abhishek Aggarwal, said, "The speciality of this seminar is that the students who have any questions or doubts regarding UPSC CSE can get answers from our experts. The purpose of this seminar is to make students aware of the right strategy for success in civil services. For students to take the maximum benefit out of this seminar, we have kept it free of cost for all."

In the upcoming seminar, each aspect from the exam point of view during the preparation of the Civil Services Examination will be discussed in detail. Important topics, such as the exam structure, cut-off marks, planning, strategy, tips and tricks, and proper newspaper reading, will be discussed with the students.

The seminar is being organized by the team of SSM Sharda Educations, under the guidance of Abhishek Aggarwal Sir.