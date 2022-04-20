SSF Suffers Jolt After Mulayam Joins Akhilesh's Rally In New Delhi

Lucknow: Samajwadi Secular Front(SSF) of Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav's received a jolt after SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav attended party president Akhileh Yadav's rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The jolt comes just a day after Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav, the warring uncle of Mr Akhilesh Yadav announced to oppose all the family members except Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"I give my blessings to this young and energetic Samajwadi Party. I am very happy to see that so much youngsters have come here to join the cycle rally of the party," Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav said in presence of Mr Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

Disclosing that Mr Akhilesh Yadav had insisted him to come to attend the conclusion of the SP's cycle yatra, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav asked the youths to be disciplined and called on the girls to actively participate in the nation building. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that SP had never ditched the youths and implemented what promises they had made.

When contacted, Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was attending a function in Lucknow said 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is supporting him with his heart. "Netaji will be with the front at the crucial stage when required," Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav commented. On Saturday, Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav had said that the SSF, except for `Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav), will not support any candidate even if he or she is from the SP's first family in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

'We are busy expanding our base and more people and leaders are willing to join the Secular Morcha. Our new political party will play a significant role in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We will play a prominent role in strengthening the secular block against the BJP," said Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday adding 'the time for patch-up or any understanding with SP leadership has gone. I have waited for two good years before taking this decision.' After breaking away from his nephew-led Samajwadi Party, Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav begun from the ground. From convincing disgruntled Samajwadis to join his party, to initiating social media campaigns for bringing more youths into the fold, Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav has been busy in 'party strengthening exercises' recently. Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav had announced to float his new outfit, Samajwadi Secular Morcha, after failing to reach a consensus with his nephew and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Since then, he has been working round the clock to prepare for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a clear agenda of cutting vote bank of the Samajwadi party. According to sources, the preparations to make his party's presence felt in UP politics are in full swing and leaders from all over the state are visiting Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav everyday at his house in Lucknow.

Remembering his days with SP patriarch, Mr Shivpal said, "I had also washed clothes of 'netaji' (Mulayam). I always helped everyone but was cheated many times. I can tolerate 'chori' (theft) but not 'dakaiti' (dacoity)." The leader said he would fight for "social justice" through the Morcha. There is no point "re-considering" the decision to quit the SP, he reiterated. UNI