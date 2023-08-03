SSB suspends 2 personnel who checked Pak woman Seema Haider's bus at India-Nepal border

New Delhi: According to official sources on Thursday, an inspector and a jawan from the SSB, which patrols the India-Nepal border, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in screening the bus in which Pakistani national Seema Haider entered the country and travelled to Greater Noida, a suburb of Delhi.

The passenger vehicle was inspected on May 13 in the border district of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh by Inspector Sujit Kumar Verma and Head constable Chandra Kamal Kalita of the 43rd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Haider and her four children were among the passengers.—Inputes from Agencies