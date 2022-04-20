SS Rajamouli�s Baahubali 2 to hit screens in 2017?

Oh the bitter-sweet wait for Kattapa�s redemption Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty was to be released in 2016 however reports suggest that there might be a slight delay in the film. Since the first installment of Baahubali fared brilliantly at the box office domestic and overseas, the expectation has risen to greater heights with the second one hence causing the delay. While the key sequences and a few war scenes have been shot, almost more than half of the film is yet to be shot. The shooting will go on in 2016 after which they will work with the VFX. Rajamouli�s Baahubali that garnered over Rs 600 crore worldwide, was initially compared to Hollywood blockbuster 300 starring Gerard Butler. The new-age VFX used during the course of the film stands out. Baahubali released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam with same title. While K.E. Gnanavel Raja and UV Creations presented the Tamil version, ace filmmaker Karan Johar whole heartedly presented the Hindi version. Baahubali 2 will start from where the first installment left. The mystery of Kattapa will unveil as Sivudu realises his power of his being. Are you excited to watch the second installment of the magnum opus?