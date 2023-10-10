SS Rajamouli turns 50, gets birthday wishes from Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn

New Delhi: Superstar director SS Rajamouli, who has now become an international sensation due to his epic-action film ‘RRR’, has turned 50.

The ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Eega’ director is known for his extremely clever and creative storytelling, larger than life action scenes, direction, set designs, poignant themes and more.



Many celebrities and fans took to social media on Tuesday to wish the filmmaker on his birthday.



One of Rajamouli’s longtime associates and the ‘RRR’ actor NTR Jr. took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of the two together. Captioning the post he wrote: “Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Sending lots of love..”



Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to his X and wrote: “Wishing you a happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir! Here’s to many more years of your cinematic brilliance!”



Director-screenwriter K. S. Ravindra, who is also called Bobby wished the ‘Maghadheera’ filmmaker and wrote: “Wishing the creative genius, dearest @ssrajamouli sir a very happy birthday. Keep inspiring us.”



Sharing pictures of himself with the director, the ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan wrote: “Truly adore my moments with you. Happiest Birthday @ssrajamouli Garu.”



Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn who made his debut in South India cinema with the international blockbuster 'RRR', took to his X and posted a Behind-The-Scenes picture of ‘RRR’ where he is standing alongside the director. Captioning the picture, he wrote: "Happy Birthday, Rajamouli Sir! Keep creating masterpieces that touch hearts worldwide (star emoji)."



SS Rajamouli had already become quite renowned in international circles with ‘Baahubali’, particularly in countries such as Japan, South Korea, Russia, Turkey, Thailand, and China among others.



However, ‘RRR’ made him a massive figure in the West and brought him massive acclaim in the US.



The director’s father, screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad who has written many films in Telugu cinema as well as worked closely with his son has said that ‘RRR’ may get a sequel.

—IANS